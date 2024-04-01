Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou insists that a decision over keeping loan star Timo Werner will be made at ‘the appropriate time’.

Werner completed a surprise loan move from RB Leipzig to Tottenham in the winter transfer window to boost Postecoglou’s attacking options.

Spurs have an option contained within the loan agreement to sign Werner on a permanent basis, but to be at the agreed price it must be triggered before the start of Euro 2024.

Postecoglou is delighted with what the German attacker has brought to the table and is of the view that he can become better as a player.

The Tottenham boss though is coy about whether Werner will be kept and only explained the decision will be taken at the appropriate time.

“In terms of his future, like most players, the decisions will be made at the appropriate time”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I think he’s been a great signing.

“He’s been a really important part of our structure and I think he can also improve.”

If Werner can help Tottenham to secure Champions League football for next season then that would hand the club a big financial boost.

It could also increase the chances of Werner staying in north London.

If Werner does head back to RB Leipzig then he is not expected to stay at the German side and is tipped to be on the move again.