Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side at St James’ Park tonight.

Sean Dyche saw his Everton side go down to a 2-1 defeat away at Bournemouth at the weekend, a result which now makes it three league losses on the spin.

Dyche is desperate for a win and will take encouragement from the fact that when Everton met Newcastle earlier this season, in December, they ran out 3-0 winners.

Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Dobbin continue to remain unavailable for Everton.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal this evening, while in defence Dyche goes with Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton play Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye, while Ashley Young, Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure all play. Beto leads the line.

If Dyche wants to shake things up he has options to turn to on the bench and they include Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison.

Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Young, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Coleman, Garner, Gomes, Harrison, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin