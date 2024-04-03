Barcelona are no longer in the race to sign Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim to replace Xavi Hernandez at the Nou Camp, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, news which will give the Reds a boost.

With Xabi Alonso deciding to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, Liverpool have switched their focus to other candidates.

The Merseyside giants are now closely looking at the prospect of taking Amorim to Anfield as their new manager.

Liverpool are said to be facing competition from Barcelona, who have also been interested in the Portuguese coach.

However, it has been claimed that the Catalan giants are no longer in the race for the 39-year-old.

Barcelona are no longer looking at Amorim to replace Xavi at the Nou Camp in the summer.

They are now expected to consider other targets with suggestions that Xavi could even decide to stay on at Barcelona.

Liverpool are now favourites to secure Amorim as their new manager at the end of the season, with Barcelona’s withdrawal a big boost.

He has a €20m release clause in his Sporting Lisbon contract but there are suggestions that Liverpool could get him for a lower figure.