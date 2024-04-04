FC Utrecht coach Ron Jans has told Rangers loan star Sam Lammers that he would be better off staying at the club for a further season and compared it to a warm bath.

Jans signed Lammers from Rangers on loan in the winter transfer window after the forward had a poor spell at Ibrox in the first half of the campaign.

Lammers’ performances at Utrecht have pleased Jans, but there is the question mark over what happens to the Rangers star after his loan.

It has been suggested Lammers could leave Rangers and move to a big league again, but Jans believes that the forward would be better served staying at Utrecht.

He feels the comfort and familiarity of Utrecht is something that Lammers should value like a warm bath, while admitting there are factors the Dutch side and the player cannot control.

“At the same time, because I really think he is a good striker, I think that if he stays with us for another year, he will then be better off to then try that other step again”, Jans told Dutch magazine Voetbal International (via Voetbal Primeur).

“Stay in the warm bath for a while, I would say.

“However, there are still many things that neither we nor Sam can control to continue working together next year.

“That is indeed mainly about two factors. Rangers and money.”

Lammers has already vowed to focus on his football until the end of the season, putting thoughts over his future to one side.

For Rangers, Lammers producing the goods in the Eredivisie is likely to increase his attractiveness for interested clubs.