Sean Dyche has admitted that he would be happy to take an ugly win for his Everton side despite indicating that their performances during their winless run have not been bad.

Everton fought back well to draw 1-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night but their long wait for a win continued.

The Toffees have not won a Premier League game since beating Burnley away from home on 16th December and have lost seven of those fixtures during the winless run.

Dyche admitted that winning a game would change the outlook on his side’s performances, which he feels have been good enough to get more points this season.

He stressed that as a manager his job is to look at the underlying numbers behind the results and admitted that he would love to get a result by playing good football.

However, the Everton boss conceded that he is prepared to take an ugly win at this stage to end the streak as soon as possible.

Dyche said in a press conference: “I spoke the other night about it; I don’t think we have been as far off as everyone thinks.

“The winning bit changes the viewpoint, of course, it does. We all do it.

“An average performance when you win becomes a very good performance but a good performance when you lose becomes an average performance.

“That’s the way people view football.

“Our job as professionals is to look beyond that and our job is to measure it.

“Stats, facts, analysis, your eyes and how you feel – me and my staff have thousands of games between us.

“But I can assure you and everyone else that there is no naivete to it.

“We are not going, ‘we played well again’, of course not. I will take an ugly horrible win.

“Sometimes you need that but ideally you do it by design by playing well and forcing results with quality of performances.”

Everton will welcome Burnley at home on Saturday and will look to do the league double over them to end their winless streak.