Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh is ‘lucky’ to be playing under Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, former Eredivisie winger Kenneth Perez believes.

Minteh was shipped to Feyenoord on a season-long loan by Newcastle when he was snapped up from OB last summer.

Newcastle looked at recalling the winger in the January transfer window, but held no option in the loan with Feyenoord to do so.

Minteh is starring for Feyenoord and caught the eye in the 6-0 demolition of Ajax at the weekend, a game in which he scored twice and assisted once.

Perez believes that the Newcastle talent is lucky he has the chance to play under Slot and believes that Ajax winger Carlos Forbs would be a better player if he played for Feyenoord under Slot too.

“Minteh is a good example of a player who is so lucky to be playing under Arne Slot at this age”, Perez explained on ESPN.nl (via Voetbal Primeur).

“He and Forbs are comparable players, but with Forbs you think ‘what is this?’.

“We now think Minteh is a great player.”

Feyenoord have been expecting to hold talks with Newcastle this month about potentially keeping hold of Minteh into next season.

It remains to be seen what plans Newcastle have for the attacker on the back of his displays in the Netherlands.