Former Premier League star and ex-Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart believes that Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh is a fantastic talent.

Minteh is on loan from Newcastle at Dutch giants Feyenoord and is increasingly making his presence felt as the season goes on.

He was a key man in Feyenoord’s destruction of rivals Ajax at the weekend, scoring twice and assisting once in a 6-0 rout that will not be quickly forgotten by the club’s fans.

The winger is winning praise from all quarters and Van der Vaart is hugely impressed with him.

He feels that whenever Minteh gets the ball there is the expectation that something will happen and recalled a conversation with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot about the Newcastle man.

“We talked about this with Arne Slot at the time, really fantastic”, Van der Vaart said on Ziggo Sport.

“Every time he is on the ball, something is about to happen.

“Even against Atletico Madrid he had some nice runs, but he just could not get through.”

Feyenoord are hoping to keep hold of Minteh into next season and have been plotting talks with Newcastle.

However, amid the Magpies’ financial restrictions, boss Eddie Howe may want to have the winger at his disposal at St James’ Park next term.