Liverpool have a verbal agreement in place with Ruben Amorim but they are yet to agree on a deal with Sporting Lisbon and negotiations could still fall through.

Amorim emerged as Liverpool’s top target to replace Jurgen Klopp after Xabi Alonso made it clear that he would not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The Reds have been in talks with the representatives of the Portuguese who recently admitted that there is no guarantee that he will be back at Sporting Lisbon next season.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Liverpool are now certain that they want the 39-year-old as their new manager.

A verbal agreement is now in place between Amorim and Liverpool to become their new manager.

He has given his nod to the possibility of becoming the successor to Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

A three-year contract is now being prepared as Liverpool push to secure Amorim’s signature.

However, the Reds are yet to reach an agreement with Sporting Lisbon who want hefty compensation for the Portuguese.

It has been claimed that a deal is far from being done yet and the negotiations could fall through.