Liverpool have not offered the managerial job to Ruben Amorim and are insistent that there are more candidates in the fray still, according to The Athletic.

The 39-year-old has been heavily linked with the Liverpool job, which will become available when Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season.

There are suggestions that Amorim has already reached a verbal agreement to become the next Liverpool manager.

The club are said to be working on offering him a three-year contract while they negotiate compensation with Sporting Lisbon.

However, it has been claimed that Amorim has not been offered the job by Liverpool yet.

The suggestions of a verbal agreement between the Portuguese and the Merseyside giants have also been squashed.

The club are said to be still carrying due diligence on managerial candidates and have not interviewed anyone yet.

Amorim is one of the contenders but there are more managers who are still being considered by Liverpool.

The Portuguese is also focused on finishing the season at Sporting Lisbon but has not provided any guarantees of coming back to the club in the summer.