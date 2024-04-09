Ruben Amorim has not had any direct contact with Liverpool and has not agreed a contract with the Reds, it has been claimed in Portugal.

The Sporting Lisbon boss has emerged as the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer.

It has been suggested that Amorim now has an agreement in principle to take charge at Anfield.

However, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Amorim has had no direct contact with Liverpool and all negotiations are going through his agent.

The Sporting Lisbon boss has not agreed a contract with Liverpool and talks are continuing; he has also not been interviewed by Liverpool.

Amorim has a release clause in his Sporting Lisbon contract and it is considered to be straightforward for Liverpool to trigger it if they reach an agreement with him.

At present, Amorim is focused on Sporting Lisbon and trying to win the Portuguese title for a second time in four years.

As a player, Amorim played all his football in Portugal, apart from a brief stint in Qatar.

He has also only managed in Portugal.

Whether Liverpool will gamble on him being able to hand the step up to the Premier League remains to be seen.