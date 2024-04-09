Manchester United are working under the impression that Dan Ashworth’s arrival from Newcastle United will not be sorted out for some time to come, according to the Guardian.

Ashworth is on gardening leave from Newcastle after he informed the club he wants to leave for Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified him as their new sporting director but are not prepared to pay the £20m Newcastle want as compensation.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs but they are still some way away from reaching a consensus over the compensation package.

It has been claimed that Manchester United believe it will be a while before Ashworth assumes his role as sporting director.

The club are powering towards the next summer transfer window with the belief that the 53-year-old will not be in situ to play an active role.

Manchester United remain confident that a compromise will be agreed upon given Newcastle are also looking to bring in a new sporting director.

However, the next transfer window will be overseen by incoming CEO Omar Berrada who will take charge at the end of the season and new technical director Jason Wilcox.

Manchester United are confident of reaching an agreement with Southampton for Wilcox to assume his role in the summer.

Andy O’Boyle, the deputy football director, Matt Hargreaves, the director of player negotiations, David Harrison, director of football operations and Nick Cox, the academy director, will fill any gaps in the football department until Ashworth’s arrival.