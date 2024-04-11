Former Premier League star Michael Brown has insisted that the problem with Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not a lack of specialised training and he could need a change of scenery.

The 27-year-old’s comeback from injury has not been a particularly positive one as he has found his shooting boots missing.

In 27 league matches this season, the England striker has found the back of the net five times and has helped set up just one goal for his team-mates.

Brown insists that he knows Sean Dyche’s assistant Ian Woan, who puts particular effort into crossing and finishing, and feels it is not a lack of training that has given rise to the situation.

Instead, the 47-year-old feels that Calvert-Lewin potentially needs a change of scenery to get back in form, raising the prospect of a move elsewhere.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not on top of his game right now, he still seems to have the cloud hanging over him around injuries”, Brown told the BBC.

“I know Dyche’s assistant manager Ian Woan and he loves crosses and finishing.

“He had a wonderful left foot and it was one of his favourite sessions out on the training pitch so he will be working with them on their finishing.

“But sometimes you can just be not in a happy place.

“Calvert-Lewin has been at the club for such a long period of time and he might be carrying around a little stigma of the situation and have a bit of pressure weighing on his shoulders.

“Maybe it does need a bit of support for him or maybe he needs to go play his football somewhere else.”

The Toffees have scored just 32 goals overall in their 31 league matches so far with only Sheffield United scoring fewer than them.