Bayern Munich are discussing a move to bring back Julian Nagelsmann, who remains on Liverpool’s radar to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are hunting for Klopp’s successor and had been keen on Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, who Bayern Munich also wanted.

Alonso announcing that he will stay at Leverkusen threw a spanner in both clubs’ plans and now Bayern Munich are thinking about Nagelsmann.

They are discussing bringing back their former coach, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, while it is also claimed Nagelsmann remains on Liverpool’s radar and is being evaluated.

Liverpool are thought to have made Ruben Amorim the favourite for their manager’s job, but have denied any agreement with the Portuguese.

The Reds also insist they are doing due diligence on a number of candidates.

Naglesmann is currently focused on preparing Germany for Euro 2024.

The 36-year-old took the job of Germany boss last year; he was sacked by Bayern Munich in March last year.