Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Steve Hodge believes that the Tricky Trees’ fixture against fellow relegation battlers Everton will be one for the fighters.

Both sides have been penalised for breaking the Premier League’s sustainability rules and find themselves hovering just above the drop zone.

At present just two points separate the two sides, though Nottingham Forest, placed just below Everton, have played a game more.

Given the situation the two clubs find themselves in, Hodge believes that it is going to be an absolute battle at Goodison Park the following weekend after Saturday’s match against Wolves.

“That will be an absolute battle – I’ll guarantee that now”, Hodge told the BBC.

On Everton manager Sean Dyche’s tactics for the game, Hodge insisted that the hosts will try to “bomb the box” and will focus more on free-kicks and corners.

“They’ll bomb our box a lot and try to out-physical us and they’ll play for free-kicks and corners.”

The presence of a packed and excited Goodison Park crowd will also be crucial for the Toffees, believes the 61-year-old.

“They’ll have a crowd that is riled by their second deduction.

“That’s for fighters that game.”

Everton have suffered owing to a lack of goals scored, having found the back of the net 32 times with only Sheffield United scoring fewer than them.