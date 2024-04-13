Leeds United loan star Max Wober is unwilling to be drawn on his future ahead of a potential return to Elland Road in the coming months.

Wober triggered a clause in his contract to leave Leeds last summer and joined German side Borussia Monchengladbach on a loan deal.

There is no option to buy in the loan agreement and despite Gladbach being keen to keep him, it is claimed Leeds are asking for a sum the Bundesliga side believe is excessive.

The Austrian’s future is up in the air and he is unwilling to be drawn on what might happen.

Wober insists he sees his future as being in football and at Euro 2024 this summer.

Asked by ESPNFC where he sees his future amid being on loan from Leeds, Wober replied: “In football and in summer in the Euros, and thank you very much.”

Leeds were reluctant to lose Wober last summer and were hoping he would stay for a season in the Championship.

The defender has made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga over the course of his loan and got on the scoresheet during Saturday’s home 2-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.