Liverpool football CEO Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes are not afraid of making a bold appointment to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds have been keeping track of multiple candidates to take over the helm in the summer after the departure of the German.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has been a frontrunner, however, the Reds now look unlikely to appoint the Portuguese.

In the meantime, Amorim has emerged as a potential candidate to replace David Moyes at West Ham.

Liverpool are in no hurry though and have a preference towards adopting a step-by-step process.

The month of April will be used to do a thorough process and multiple interviews are expected to take place.

Hughes and Edwards are claimed to be unafraid of making a bold appointment.

Liverpool’s chances of winning silverware for their long-time manager now rest on the Premier League, where they are currently equal on points with leaders Arsenal, but third-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and are just a point adrift.