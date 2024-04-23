Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese has weighed in on Liverpool being linked with the club’s coach Arne Slot.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool in around a month’s time, the club are intensifying their hunt for his successor.

A host of managers have been looked at, with Feyenoord coach Slot now emerging as a strong candidate.

However, technical director Te Kloese insists that Feyenoord have not been contacted by Liverpool and is coy about the situation.

“We’ll wait and see”, he told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Slot has impressed with his work at Feyenoord, but his team are set to be dethroned as Dutch champions this season.

Moving from Dutch football, with Slot not having played or managed outside the country, to take over at Liverpool would still represent a big step up for the Feyenoord coach.

Slot was of interest to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, while Leeds United also looked at him and were keen when they were battling relegation from the Premier League.