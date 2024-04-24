Feyenoord are likely to demand more compensation than previously anticipated for Liverpool managerial target Arne Slot, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Slot has emerged as the top contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager this summer.

The Dutchman is widely liked by the Liverpool management, who admire his playing style and his ability to work under a budget.

There were claims that Feyenoord would let him go if they got somewhere around €10m in compensation from the Reds.

However, according to local broadcaster RTV Rijnmond, the compensation package would have to be more than the above-mentioned figure.

The Rotterdam club are aware that Slot is keen on the move but do not want to lose him for a low figure.

They are likely to demand more than the €10m figure if they are to let Slot move to Merseyside.

Feyenoord believe given the Premier League’s financial muscle Liverpool have the means to pay more if they want the Dutchman.