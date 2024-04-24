Liverpool have made an opening proposal for Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, but the ‘offer will be rejected’ as it is well short of the Dutch club’s valuation.

Slot now appears to be the man Liverpool have settled on to come in and replace Jurgen Klopp, despite him having no managerial or playing experience outside the Netherlands.

Feyenoord have been tough for Premier League clubs to deal with in the past with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United both being rebuffed when they wanted Slot.

Now Liverpool have made an official move with an opening bid, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

However, Feyenoord are hoping for €15m for Slot and Liverpool’s offer is ‘currently millions below’ that figure.

It is claimed that the ‘offer will be rejected’ by Feyenoord, though there is an expectation that Liverpool will come back with an improved proposal.

The expectation is that Liverpool will work out an agreement with Slot, who wants the move to Merseyside.

Bayern Munich have also looked at Slot, but it is suggested the Bavarians feel he is still too inexperienced to step up to take charge of a big club.