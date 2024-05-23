Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna prefers the Chelsea job to going to Brighton, but Manchester United continue to lurk as a possibility, according to the Guardian.

McKenna’s work at Ipswich has won him a host of admirers and the Tractor Boys appear to be fighting a losing battle to keep hold of him.

He has been tipped to reject a new contract at Portman Road, while his representatives are speaking to Brighton and Chelsea.

Both clubs are looking for a new manager and McKenna is suggested to prefer the Chelsea job at present.

Manchester United could be a complicating factor for the Blues though.

The 38-year-old worked at the Red Devils as a coach and has an association with the club, who are admirers of what he has achieved as a manager.

Manchester United have already put McKenna on their shortlist as an option in the event they do decide to let Erik ten Hag depart.

Chelsea may be looking to wrap up the appointment of McKenna before Manchester United become a problem they have to worry about.