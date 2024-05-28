Leeds United face a ‘hot summer’ and a host of players ‘will certainly leave’ it has been claimed in France, as a result of not winning promotion.

The Whites lost the richest game in football at the weekend when they went down to Southampton in the Championship playoff final and it could now have a big impact on the coming months.

They have been tipped to stick with boss Daniel Farke into next season, but the German could have a very different side at his disposal.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leeds are facing ‘a very complicated situation’ financially due to payments they still have to make for players.

It is claimed the Whites are heading into ‘a hot summer’ and Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto ‘will certainly leave’.

Crysencio Summerville is also being linked with an exit amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Leeds will be desperate to get back up to the Premier League next season and face a balancing act between selling stars and keeping a strong enough team.

Farke’s men collected over 90 points in the Championship, but a late season loss of form and Summerville going off the boil cost them dearly.