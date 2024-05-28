Leeds United have decided to keep Daniel Farke into next season and the German has their full backing, according to journalist Justin Allen.

The Whites will again be in the Championship next season after falling short in the playoffs.

Farke has been criticised in some quarters over a perceived inability to change the flow of games with his substitutions and sticking rigidly to the same approach.

Leeds’ decision makers though have seen enough and want to back Farke.

The German will stay in charge of Leeds for next season and has the owners’ full support to launch another promotion bid.

Leeds did get to 90 points in the Championship, but it was not enough for automatic promotion.

With Farke now secure in his position thoughts will turn to what kind of squad he will have for next season.

Leeds are tipped to need to sell players to stay within financial rules and will likely have to deal with approaches from Premier League clubs for a number of their stars.