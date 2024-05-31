Vincent Kompany met Chelsea about their managerial job before agreeing to become the Bayern Munich coach, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kompany has agreed to become the coach at Bayern Munich despite relegating Burnley from the Premier League this season.

The Belgian said as he was presented that he had another offer from a different club before he agreed to join the Bavarians.

And it has been claimed that the approach was from Premier League outfit Chelsea this summer.

The former defender held talks with Chelsea, who were keen to sign him as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

Chelsea wanted him last year as well and they again tried to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, Kompany rejected Chelsea for the second time and agreed to move to Germany.

The Belgian is hoping to prove his detractors wrong and prove his worth at Bayern Munich moving forward.

Chelsea are on the cusp of appointing Enzo Maresca as their new manager on a six-year contract.