The agent of Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has indicated that it would be a good idea for his client to stay in the Premier League and says talks will soon be held with the Whites.

Gnonto’s future at Leeds is firmly under the scanner this summer following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

He is interesting a host of clubs, including Sean Dyche’s Everton, who are looking to add to their attacking options ahead of next term and were impressed with how he handled his first season in England.

Gnonto’s agent has now weighed in and insists there are a host of clubs looking closely at his client and talks will have to happen with Leeds.

He is clear that given how Gnonto took to life in the Premier League, staying in the English top flight would be the best idea.

“We’re focused on the Under-21 European Championship, then we’ll talk to Leeds and we’ll see”, Claudio Vigorelli said via Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“There’s no shortage of options, but given his experience in the fantastic Premier League, the idea would be to continue in that direction.”

Gnonto also has interest from his native Italy, where AC Milan and Fiorentina are admirers of his talents.