Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite believes that his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven at a young age played a big role in helping him mature as a player.

At the age of 21, Branthwaite is having a campaign to remember as he has featured in all but three Premier League games for Sean Dyche’s team.

Branthwaite is increasingly being linked with a big money move away from Everton on the back of his performances at Goodison Park.

Everton loaned him to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for the 2022/23 campaign and he made a big impression in the Netherlands.

Branthwaite did so well in the Netherlands that PSV Eindhoven wanted to keep him and he believes that his stint in the Eredivisie helped him mature as a player.

“I think for anyone moving abroad at any age is going to be difficult – new language, new faces”, Branthwaite was quoted as saying by his Everton’s official site.

“I moved over there on my own.

“I was 20 at the time and you have to learn on your own and stand on your own two feet. There’s nobody else to help you.

“I took all those life lessons and all the experience of playing and brought it back.”

The defender ended up making 36 appearances for PSV Eindhoven over the course of the loan stint and also lifted a trophy in the shape of the Dutch Cup.