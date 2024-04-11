Sporting Lisbon will make an official announcement confirming the exit of Liverpool linked Ruben Amorim after their last game this season, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Amorim has emerged as the front-runner to become the new Liverpool manager after Xabi Alonso insisted he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Sporting Lisbon tactician has insisted he has not held an interview with Liverpool or agreed to become their next manager, following claims to the contrary.

He has not guaranteed he will still be at Sporting Lisbon next season though and, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Amorim will be going.

It is claimed that Sporting Lisbon will officially announce his departure following their last game of the season.

Amorim has already decided to leave his job as Sporting Lisbon coach regardless of how the remainder of the campaign unfolds.

Sporting Lisbon currently sit on top of the Portuguese top flight table and have a four-point cushion over city rivals Benfica, who lie in second.

Amorim could yet sign off with a domestic double as Sporting Lisbon are also through to the final of the Portuguese Cup.