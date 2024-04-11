Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has insisted that has not given any interviews or has any agreement to join another club amidst interest from Liverpool.

Amorim has emerged as the favourite to become the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool have denied offering the job to the Portuguese and are insistent that they are carrying out due diligence on several candidates at the moment.

Amorim also denied being interviewed for any other job and insisted that there is no agreement for him to move to another club at the end of the season.

He stressed that he is completely focused on doing his job at Sporting Lisbon and making them champions of Portugal this season.

The 39-year-old also indicated that he is fully focused on Sporting Lisbon and not on holding interviews for another job.

He said in a press conference: “There was no interview, much less an agreement, the only thing we all want here is to be champions with Sporting, nothing will change.

“I’m a Sporting coach, there was no interview or agreement with any club, I’m just focused as always on defending my club.

“As I no longer have anything else to say, there will be no interviews or agreements with the Sporting coach.

“The matter is completely resolved, whether for this or another club.”

Amorim did recently admit that there is no guarantee that he will be back at Sporting Lisbon next season.