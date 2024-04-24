Feyenoord have been left surprised by the haste Liverpool are showing in negotiations for Arne Slot, while they are keen to take a little longer to get the right deal.

Slot has emerged as the preferred choice for Liverpool as they seek to find Jurgen Klopp’s managerial successor.

The Dutchman has never managed or played outside the Netherlands but Liverpool are convinced about wanting him as their manager.

Talks are now ongoing between the two clubs and Feyenoord have already rejected a €9m compensation package from the Reds.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, internally at Feyenoord, people are surprised at the hurried nature of the negotiations Liverpool want to carry out.

The Rotterdam club are in no hurry to lose their manager and are prepared to be more deliberate in the talks.

Feyenoord also want somewhere around €15m in compensation before they can agree to let Slot move on.

The Dutchman wants to manage Liverpool and is expecting Feyenoord to cooperate in his departure.

However, for the moment, Feyenoord are holding their fort and are refusing to hurry into agreeing to Slot’s move to Liverpool.