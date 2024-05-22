Chelsea are not expected to go back for Manchester United linked manager Thomas Tuchel after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The London-based club announced through a statement on Tuesday that Pochettino will leave the club with immediate effect.

The search for his successor has immediately started with a number of names being linked with the vacant post.

Chelsea are in favour of appointing a young manager and the name of Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has emerged.

McKenna has just led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions and will be managing the team in the Premier League next season.

Chelsea have been linked with other bosses too though.

A return for former manager Tuchel has also been mooted and he is keen to head back to the Premier League.

Chelsea though have no intention of turning back to the German.

Tuchel has also been strongly linked with potentially replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

And if the Red Devils do look to him to succeed Ten Hag then they will not have to worry about competition from Chelsea.