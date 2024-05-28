Adrian Clarke has insisted that Enzo Maresca’s impending departure from Leicester City will only enhance the Foxes’ chances of survival in the Premier League next season.

Maresca is on the verge of becoming the next Chelsea manager as he looks to move on from Leicester after just one season at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester played an attractive style of football under the Italian to win the Championship and get promoted back to the Premier League.

They are about to lose him to one of the big boys of the Premier League but Clarke believes it could be a blessing in disguise for the Foxes.

He stressed that the style of football Maresca preaches is unlikely to work for Leicester in the Premier League as they need to be more defensively robust to survive in the top tier.

Clarke took to X and wrote: “I think this is a result for Leicester City.

“Maresca’s style of play would NOT suit them in the Premier League. A more defensive manager will give the Foxes a better chance of survival in my opinion.

“Off the ball excellence has to be a priority.

“[David] Moyes, [Carlos] Corberan, or [Steve] Cooper good fits.”

Leicester will soon begin the process of bringing in a new manager as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

They have been linked with West Brom’s Corberan.